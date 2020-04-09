Bessemer man shoots, injures another man in Wednesday incident

A shooting incident happened Wednesday night in the City of Bessemer, injuring a man.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old Bessemer man shot and injured another 26-year-old man.

The injured man was taken to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his chest.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was arrested around 11:00 p.m. and was lodged in the Gogebic County Jail.

Deputies say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

The suspect is being charged with felonious assault with intent to murder, aggravated domestic assault, felony firearm, possession of a short-barreled firearm, possession/discharge of a firearm while under the influence, and possession of metallic knuckles.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

The suspect's name has not been released, pending his arraignment in Gogebic County on Thursday.

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Beacon Ambulance, Central Dispatch, and the Gogebic County Prosecutor's Office.