Bernie Sanders hopes to secure major victory Tuesday

The 2020 Michigan presidential primary is this Tuesday, and many will be making the choice between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders has been campaigning in Michigan since Friday, and had the chance to speak with TV6 about his time here. Sanders won the state's primary in 2016 by just a point and a half. The state later went to President Trump in the general election by a narrow margin.

Sanders believes his message speaks to Michigan voters and expects success on Tuesday, and says that success would extend to the general election.

“Joe Biden voted for the war in Iraq, I voted against it,” said Sanders. “Joe Biden voted for disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and the Pacific Rim Trade Agreement with China, I voted against them. Joe Biden has been on the floor of the senate over the years, talking about the need to cut Social Security. I have spent my life fighting to protect Social Security and want to expand it. Joe Biden is now raising substantial sums of money from billionaires with 60 billionaires contributing to his campaign. We raise our funds from the grassroots, from working families, that's a big difference. I think when people take a look at those records, they're going to come over to us.”

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. You can register to vote the day of the election by bringing a photo ID and proof of address to your city, township, or village clerk's office.

