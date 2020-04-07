Bergman announces more than $5M in grants for First District health services

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Congressman Jack Bergman announced $5,138,795 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for First District tribal and community health services.
The grant recipients can be found below:
Northwest Michigan Health Services - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $683,690
Thunder Bay Community Health Service, Incorporated - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $769,850
Alcona Citizens For Health, Inc. - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $1,003,280
Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $907,460
East Jordan Family Health Center - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $907,460
Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $569,930
Bay Mills Indian Community - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $566,285