Bergman announces more than $5M in grants for First District health services

Congressman Jack Bergman announced $5,138,795 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for First District tribal and community health services.

The grant recipients can be found below:

Northwest Michigan Health Services - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $683,690

Thunder Bay Community Health Service, Incorporated - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $769,850

Alcona Citizens For Health, Inc. - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $1,003,280

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $907,460

East Jordan Family Health Center - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $907,460

Traverse Health Clinic and Coalition - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $569,930

Bay Mills Indian Community - Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding - $566,285