Bergman announces $214K in FCC COVID-19 telehealth funding for UP

Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC's) Wireline Competition Bureau approved an additional 53 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use this $18.22 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved funding for 185 health care providers in 38 states plus Washington, DC for a total of $68.22 million in funding.

The Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center, in Gwinn, was awarded $213,997 for telemedicine carts, computers, monitors, and diagnostic equipment to be used for community-wide triage for COVID-19 screening and testing, as well as routine medical management of nursing home and congregate living patients to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 high-risk patient populations.

Rep. Bergman noted, "This is great news for Great Lakes Family Health Center and the rural and remote constituents of the First District. As we move forward combatting the coronavirus, telehealth capabilities will remain an important and necessary part of the health care future, especially for our Michigan seniors who are among the most at-risk. "

Donald Simila, CEO of the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center said, "With the support of Congressman Bergman, Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center is grateful for the FCC COVID-19 Telehealth award. This funding for telehealth equipment will support the ongoing clinical care of our most vulnerable patients residing in congregate living environments in addition to reducing and suppressing the spread of COVID-19."