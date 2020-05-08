Bellin says ‘welcome back’ as procedures, appointments resume

Bellin Health is welcoming patients back to healthcare with the resumption of procedures and non-urgent appointments that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Early on, we chose to postpone all non-urgent appointments to prepare for a surge of COVID-19 patients,” said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske. “Now, with better information about the virus and the modest number of hospitalizations in our region, we are able to welcome back all of our patients for the services they need to improve and maintain their health and wellbeing.”

National statistics show that a third of adults have put off care due to COVID-19 – and for seniors, the figure is closer to half. Bellin Health Emergency Department volumes are down by about 50 percent, mirroring nationwide trends. Delaying care can lead to complications, delayed diagnoses and even premature death.

“These are critical healthcare needs, and we as healthcare providers worry about the wide-ranging implications if they remain unaddressed,” said Dr. Cynthia Lasecki, a Bellin Health Family Medicine provider and the health system’s Chief Medical Officer. “We’re here and we’re ready to care for all of our patients and families.”

Bellin is taking extensive steps to ensure a safe return to care. Measures include enhanced cleaning protocols, physical distancing messaging, masking policies and segregating suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients and hospitals and clinics. When appropriate, patients may choose a virtual visit option instead of seeing their provider in person.

Many Bellin patients have been contacted to reschedule appointments and procedures; others will be contacted in the coming weeks. Patients are encouraged to call their provider’s office or Bellin’s 24-hour nursing line at 920-445-7373 to schedule an appointment or inquire about care.