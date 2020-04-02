Bellin Health opens dedicated respiratory clinic in Iron Mountain

Bellin Health has opened a dedicated clinic to address respiratory concerns and keep its patients separate from those who are not experiencing respiratory symptoms.

The clinic is located at Bellin Health Iron Mountain, 440 Woodward Ave., Iron Mountain. Specimen collection for COVID-19 testing will be offered, but only with a provider order.

“Given the current situation surrounding COVID-19, we need to do everything we can to separate patients who are experiencing respiratory symptoms from those who are not,” said Kathy Kerscher, Bellin Health Vice President of Primary Care. “This helps protect our patients and staff, and allows us to more efficiently use our resources to treat the ill in our communities.”

The Iron Mountain Respiratory Clinic is operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Patients who have respiratory concerns are asked to first call their primary care provider for assessment and possible referral to the respiratory clinic. Walk-ins will be accepted but calling first is strongly preferred.

