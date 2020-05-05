Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center to explore shared history between NMU and UP

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center is working on a new multi-media web project thanks to a recent donation.

The project aims to highlight the relationship between the Upper Peninsula and Northern Michigan University. It's all thanks to a $25,000 donation from former NMU History Professor Jon Saari.

The project will have historical and contemporary content looking at how the UP and NMU are connected historically and going forward. It could also help with recruitment, enrollment and retention.

"Every college has it's own atmosphere it's community has it's own atmosphere but there is something very special about coming to Norther, it's Marquette, it's the U.P. and it's the campus culture itself, and how better to help students understand that than with something like this," said Director/Curator of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center, Dan Truckey.

The hope is to have an early version of the project up and running by the fall of 2021.

