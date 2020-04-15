Beacon House recognizing 'health care heroes' with new fundraiser

The Beacon House in Marquette has a new way to raise funds and help you show your appreciation for health care workers. They're selling gift cards to their gift shops at the Peninsula Medical Center and the UP Health System Marquette hospital for 'health care heroes.'

Both gift shops are closed, but when you buy the gift cards on-line you can specify who you want it to go to. At the same time it's also a fundraiser for Beacon House, but the CEO says the're happy to help the people on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think the part that makes my team and I feel the best is that we are able to be a conduit in thanking our health care heroes because we've never seen a situation like this in our lifetime and if there's ever been a time to show gratitude it's right now," said CEO Mary Dowling.

The Beacon House is raising money for their capital campaign to build a new facility. You can find a link to the website where you can purchase the gift cards in the relate links section on this page.

