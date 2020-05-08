Beacon House looking for last push for phase one fundraising goal

Like many non-profit groups, the Beacon House has seen a decline in donations as people struggle with finances during the coronavirus pandemic. However, they do see light at the end of the tunnel.

They're only $200,000 away from their $3 million goal for phase one of their capital campaign. That is the first step for the group to build a new hospitality house to provide short-term stays for families of patients receiving medical care in the Marquette area.

"I think people are just looking at their situation and wondering how much they can afford to support us right now, we're just 200 thousand away from reaching our three million dollar goal, I think that once things start to loosen up a little bit I think we'll be able to achieve that," said Beacon House CEO, Mary Dowling.

Recently the Beacon House announced their 'health care heroes' campaign. It's a way to support the beacon house and recognize the health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. There's more information on that effort in the related links section on this page.

