Be wary of ticks, bites as temperatures increase

Ticks are an increasing danger in the Upper Peninsula, and that means Lyme disease.

The health department is warning the public about ticks as our temperatures continue to warm up.

Deer ticks in the upper peninsula have the possibility of carrying Lyme disease.

Hiking and many other outdoor activities are some of the few exceptions to the current "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order, so the health department would like to remind those enjoying the outdoors to be wary of tick bites.

"Most people who actually become infected with the disease get bitten by an immature tick called a nymph, those are less than two millimeters in size so they can be very difficult to even observe with the naked eye," said Tanya Rule, the Environmental Health Director for the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department.

The health department recommends checking yourself for ticks thoroughly after activities outdoors.

