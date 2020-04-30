Be Counted: UP Virtual Town Hall provides update on UP Census completion data

The Michigan Census Director joined local census representatives on Thursday, April 30, to discuss the benefits of completing the census and how data across the Upper Peninsula currently stands.

Marquette, Delta and Dickinson counties all are reporting completion rates of above 50 percent. However, some counties are at risk of being undercounted, with Keweenaw County reporting 17 percent completion, the lowest in the state.

The census helps determine the amount of federal money that enters the state each year. A lower completion rate across the state could mean less resources available in the future.

“These are federal tax dollars we’ve already paid to the federal government. One of the ways we get them back into our communities is being counted in the census,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Director of the Michigan Census.

Michigan hopes to have a state-wide completion rate of 82 percent for the 2020 census.

For more information on how to take the census, click here.