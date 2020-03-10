Bay Mills closes Boys and Girls Club after employees' possible coronavirus exposure

A Native American tribe in the eastern Upper Peninsula is taking extra caution after a possible coronavirus exposure.

According to a release from the Bay Mills Indian Community members, they recently became aware two employees were possibly exposed to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while on a trip to Washington, D.C.

The employees immediately reported the possible exposure and are distancing themselves from others until they can be fully tested.

Out of extra caution, Bay Mills has closed their Boys & Girls Club for the rest of the week. This includes all activities for the Bay Mills Club, Brimley Club and Sault Ste. Marie Club.

"It is important to note that we have not confirmed that anybody in our community has contracted the novel coronavirus," the release said. "However, our tribal leadership wants to ensure that we take action to prevent the spread of this virus, rather than waiting and potentially putting others at risk."

The tribal community said this precaution is especially important as there are many elder and other tribal members who have compromised immune systems.

The tribe has also suspended all out-of-state travel, and is cautioning employees and tribal members to consider working from home if possible.

The tribe also reminded everyone that social distancing, washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze will help prevent the spread of all sicknesses.

For additional details, check out the community's Facebook page.