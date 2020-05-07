Bay College to receive funds from CARES Act

Bay College has been awarded, through the Congress approved CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, $778,116 in relief funds to assist with costs linked to the significant impact due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

One half of that amount ($389,058) will provide emergency financial aid grants directly to Bay College students for authorized expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus. Students must meet qualification guidelines including have filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and have eligibility for federal student aid.

Qualified current students who have been adversely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for emergency financial aid grants with the college. Such expenses could include food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care. Students who qualify will be receiving a Bay College email communication about applying for these grant funds, and monies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

“Our mission is to help as many students as possible continue their studies with confidence and tools for success,” said Travis Blume, VP of Student Services.

Students can complete the CARES Emergency Grant Form at https://mybay.baycollege.edu/ICS/Current_Students/ and can contact the Financial Aid office by phone at 906-217-4020 or Email financialaid@baycollege.edu with any additional questions.

The remaining half of the relief funds are designated for institutional reimbursement of costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction, which include transitioning from face-to-face classes to all online classes, due to the coronavirus.

The funds will become available to Bay College on a reimbursement of costs basis and the expenses must be incurred before Bay College can receive the funds and disbursed within one year.

Bay College has been a leader in online education and is committed to moving forward serving students online summer semesters and presumably on campus and online in the Fall. Online Summer 1 classes begin May 18, Summer 2 starts June 29, and Fall 2020 classes start August 31. New students start by applying online at www.baycollege.edu/apply.