Bay College to hold virtual graduation June 27

Bay College plans to hold a virtual graduation on June 27.

This is to celebrate the hard work students have put in all year and all the COVID-19 obstacles everyone had to overcome.

Students can participate in the virtual graduation by sending videos, pictures or audio clips before the ceremony. They are encouraged to post pictures on social media so everyone can celebrate together.

“I know how important it is to them as well as frankly all of us at Bay College to be able to celebrate with them. The achievement of getting their certificate or degree – it’s a really bug, huge deal and it changes people’s lives,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, President of Bay College.

Bay College understands graduation is something many people look forward to, so they are encouraging students to come back and participate in next year’s graduation ceremony in 2021.