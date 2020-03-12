Bay College responds to the coronavirus threat

Out of an abundance of caution, and to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Bay College is extending spring break two additional days, March 16 and 17, to transition most face-to-face classes to online instruction.

According to President Dr. Laura Coleman, “Bay College’s top priority is the health and safety of our Bay College students, employees, and visitors. We understand this may be disruptive and create challenges as we continue our mission of providing students the quality education they deserve, but necessary to prevent the spread of this highly contagious worldwide outbreak.”

This action is in effect through April 12 and will be monitored with updates communicated weekly. This action is deemed necessary with confirmed Coronavirus cases in Michigan and is in line with state authorities offering guidelines to higher education leaders following Tuesday’s state of emergency declared by Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Students can expect communication from their instructors by March 17, with classes resuming March 18. Students should check their Bay College email regularly. Although most face-to-face classes will be online, many labs, clinicals, trainings, and testing sessions will continue on campus with social distancing put into place.

Bay College campuses will remain open and services provided, with appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of our campus community. Upcoming events on campus through April 12 will be cancelled, including Bay College sponsored events.

Bay College will provide further details on the college website link www.baycollege.edu/coronavirus as they become available.

