Bay College responds to need by joining 'Giving Tuesday Now'

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity taking place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business philanthropy activation, and support for communities.

At a time when we are all experiencing the global pandemic, generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others. It’s a day for all to stand together and give back, no matter who or where we are.

Bay College is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow to support students with a goal to Educate All. It is a time to support current students with financial challenges including food and housing insecurities. It is a time to equip new students with tools to enter the workplace.

We each have something to give, the power to make an impact with acts of generosity. Please share what you can and help educate all to a brighter future. It’s not about size, it is about building community, giving from the heart. Make a student smile. Change a life forever. Education is the gift that keeps on giving.

Visit www.baycollege.edu/giving to help Educate All. If you prefer, mail your donation payable to the Bay College Foundation, 2001 N Lincoln Rd, Escanaba, MI 49829, phone 906-217-1700 or email foundation@baycollege.edu and we will contact you.

Thank you for uniting together, sharing the gift of education in this time of need.

About GivingTuesday: GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. The Upper Peninsula is also participating with #Give906.

About Bay College Foundation; The Bay College Foundation provides educational opportunities and removes barriers to student success through private giving. Every gift large and small has a vital role to play at Bay College: helping students attain a college education through scholarship support, emergency funding and enhanced learning environments, supporting students to be the best they can be, in and out of the classroom, changing lives, and shaping futures of our communities and beyond.