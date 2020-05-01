Bay College planning to return to face-to-face classes in fall 2020

Bay College has released plans for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

In a press release sent out Friday, the college announced that both Summer 1 (May 18-June 26) and Summer 2 (June 29-August 7) will be delivered online. The college will contact students who plan on taking an online lab or clinical during these sessions.

The fall 2020 semester will start as scheduled on August 31, with face-to-face courses. Faculty are developing contingency plans should Bay College need to transition teaching and learning to a virtual learning format.

“With so much uncertainty, we are focusing our energy on being flexible and prepared so in any event we can quickly and thoughtfully continue to deliver a quality education. Our goal is to keep moving forward to serve our communities and students,” added Matt Barron, Vice President of Academic Affairs.

