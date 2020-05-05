Bay College participates in 'Giving Tuesday' to support students

Bay College participated in ‘Giving Tuesday” to support local students.

Using #GivingTuesdayNow, the college hoped to raise money to help students who have been impacted by COVID-19, including food and housing.

Giving Tuesday is traditionally held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. But due to the current situation, Bay College wanted to do something now to bring the community together.

"Anything you can do to help support education in our community and help our students get careers and give back to the community is appreciated,” said Kim Carne, Bay College Vice President of Advancement.

If you would like to support the students at Bay College, click here.

For any questions regarding #GivingTuesdayNow, you can call (906) 217-1700 or email foundation@baycollege.edu.

