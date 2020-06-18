Bay College offers Certified Medical Assistant program beginning this fall

Bay College will be offering a new and exciting program in Medical Assisting beginning this fall.

Medical Assisting is a 3-semester certificate program that is seeking accreditation by the AAMA (American Academy of Medical Assistants), which is the “gold standard” accrediting body within the medical community. Students will gain first-hand knowledge and experience in a variety of support roles from front office procedures to assisting physicians with procedures.

Nicole Wagner, Medical Assistant Program Director at Bay College states, “In this uncertain time, where more individuals are finding themselves evaluating their future plans and goals, now is a perfect time to enroll in our program. There is a great demand in healthcare, now more than ever. If healthcare is where you are feeling called to be, or an area you would like to advance your skills, this program is equipped to handle anything that comes our way in the upcoming months. Medical Assistant students can be confident that they are selecting a program that is strong and will support their goals from start to finish.”

The program stresses administrative and clinical training in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to human anatomy, physiology, pathology, medical terminology, keyboarding and computer applications, recordkeeping and accounting, coding and insurance processing, laboratory techniques, clinical and diagnostic procedures, pharmacology, and medication administration.

Wagner states that the classes are flexible and accessible to students who want to launch their career in the medical field. Bay College instructors ensure that students have a comprehensive understanding of disease and the human body and will be able to take care of the whole person

Upon completion of the required 40 credits of coursework and externship, students will be eligible to take the nationally recognized exam to earn their CMA credentials. Bay College is an accredited community college and students who earn the CMA credentials have the likelihood to earn a median wage of $16.16 per hour (Department of Labor and Statistics).

More information on the Certified Medical Assistant program can be found on the Bay College website. Registration for the fall semester is open and classes begin in August 2020.