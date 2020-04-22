Bay College moves online

Bay College has moved all of their classes online for the remainder of the school year.

The community college has about 100 full-time students and several more part time students.

Classes that were harder to move online include classes with labs. But Bay College found a way to bring the lab classes into student’s homes.

Students order a lab kit online and record their findings online in Bay College’s learning management system.

“We want our community to know that we are here for them and that they will be successful with us online at bay college,” said Joseph Mold, Executive Director for Online Learning at Bay College.

Teachers are recording lectures and putting them online for students. Mold says a positive side to this is that students can watch the lectures multiple times to better understand a harder subject.