Bay College launches online student art exhibition

Even though Bay College-Escanaba art students have been online for the majority of the Spring 2020 semester, the Art Department faculty wanted to make sure they were recognized as they would be at the end of a normal school year.

“It’s a tradition that every semester we have a student art exhibition that is a culmination of all of the student’s hard work through the semester,” Olivia Capodilupo, and Art and Design student, explained. “For us not to do it would be terrible.”

That’s why Bay College recently launched their first ever online art exhibit, to emulate what is usually one of the biggest highlights of the student year.

Though Capodilupo says that it is not quite the same as an in-person gallery set-up, there’s a lot to be thankful for. “A lot of students, that’s like the main thing we look forward to all year is the art exhibit because you get to show off all the hard work you put into it,” Capodilupo said.

Click here to view the exhibit.

