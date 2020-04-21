Bay College donates medical supplies to local hospitals

Upper Michigan communities are working together to help each other get through the coronavirus crisis.

In Escanaba, Bay College's donation was medical supplies to local hospitals.

They provided several cases of gloves, masks and gowns.

Bay College says its classes are online, and they didn't have a use for the nursing equipment.

"The need for personal protective equipment was no longer there. So we wanted to offer what we could to our neighbors and our partners in the community to show our support to them," said Bay College Dean of Allied Health, Mitchell Campbell.

Campbell encourages health care facilities in the area to contact Bay College if they need anything.

