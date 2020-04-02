Bay College donates medical supplies

Communities across the U.P. are working together to help each other get through the coronavirus.

In Escanaba, Bay College has donated medical supplies to local hospitals. The organization says now that their classes are online, they didn’t have a use for their nursing equipment. Several cases of gloves, masks, and gowns were donated.

“The need for personal protective equipment was no longer there. So we wanted to offer what we could to our neighbors and our partners in the community to show our support to them,” said Mitchell Campbell, Bay College Dean of Allied Health.

Campbell encourages health care facilities in the area to contact Bay College if they need anything.