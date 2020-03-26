Bay College delays spring commencement

Graduating students, family and friends, Bay College Board of Trustees, and all Bay employees look forward to graduation ceremonies each year. It is an exciting time of year, a time to celebrate success, hard work, sacrifice and achievements accomplished by each graduating student. It commences a new beginning, a career, or transfer to a university of choice.

Due to the CDC's COVID-19 recommendations, Bay College is postponing spring commencement ceremonies until the end of Summer II Semester in early August or Fall Semester in early December 2020.

Details will be forthcoming as the national and state emergency unfolds.

Bay College remains fully functional with courses moved online and support services operating remotely via online virtual services, by email and phone.

“Bay is fortunate that an IT infrastructure and online learning tools were put in place prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 70 percent of Bay College students have taken at least one online class so most have experience in the online environment. All at Bay College look forward to celebrating a memorable commencement with our graduating students at a later date,” commented Dr. Laura Coleman.

Registration for the upcoming Summer I and Summer II semesters starting in May is currently open as well as applying for Fall. Priority registration opens starting with returning students March 30. Apply online to start classes, a career or transfer program by visiting www.baycollege.edu or contact admissions at 906-217-4010. Financial aid is available.

