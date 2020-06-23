Bay College cuts nearly $1.8 million from budgets

The state of Michigan is looking like the 2021 fiscal year will be short $3 billion.

"With all the information we've been able to gather, we also are then making assumptions that we are going to get a state appropriation cut,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, President of Bay College.

To be proactive, Bay College cut nearly $1.8 million from its budget.

"We've budgeted for a decline in state appropriation. We've budgeted for a decrease in housing revenue because we're going to have to put fewer students into apartments, and we've budgeted for a health insurance increase of 3.3 percent,” said Dr. Coleman.

They are also restructuring how the campus is used to cut costs and promote social distancing.

"We're going to be using our facility in different ways and so we aren't going to be able to have community events on the campus at least through January 1,” said Dr. Coleman.

The conferencing rooms, theatre, and cafeteria will be turned into classrooms. All of this was done with the student's success in mind.

"The good news, as always, is that our focus on student success, community success and a cultural success has directed everything we are doing,” said Dr. Coleman.

As soon as the governor allowed it, the college started offering nursing programs.

"We started offering CNA classes because nursing homes in Escanaba were begging us to please have them,” said Dr. Coleman.

Bay College was even able to bring their welding students back.

"They were able to complete their program and get their certification so they can all go out and get jobs,” said Dr. Coleman.

Basketball, baseball, and softball will be returning this fall as well.