Bay Cliff to host Virtual Camp

Bay Cliff Health Camp will take place online this summer in order to maintain social distancing.

The camp's Executive Director, Clare Lutgen says this summer's seven-week camp will try to maintain as much alignment with the more traditional summer experience as possible.

Sessions will offer a wide range of activities including s'mores, hiking, kayaking and pitching a tent.

Lutgen says it’s all in order to achieve the camp’s main goal, to make sure kids are living as independently as possible while still feeling a sense of inclusion and comradery.

"So we're going to be doing a lot of life skill activities that they can do at home by themselves or with their families. Now it isn't our goal to have the kids just have screen time. There's going to be a lot of challenges given to the kids that we would like them to video tape and photograph and then we will share those within their peer group. So we're going to do camp just like we would if they were here to the best of our ability," Lutgen asserted.

While it's been a challenge redesigning the entire camp virtually, Lutgen says the camp will still be a success.

"I think it's going to accomplish what our primary goal was. To make sure we're addressing these feelings of isolation and letting our campers know there's this huge number of adults that care about you, that still want to spend the summer with you,” Lutgen reasoned.

Lutgen says without Bay Cliff’s Summer Therapy Program, some attendees might not get the chance to enjoy summer camp.

"All of our campers, ages 3 through 17 need to be in need of some sort of therapy. Primarily they have some sort of physical disability that they're working through in their lives. So we have occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech/language, hearing and vision instruction. But the main thing is that this is for children that are interested in having a fully immersed therapy program in tandem with a very, very traditional outdoor camp experience in a residential setting,” Lutgen declared.

Lutgen says you still have time to sign up.

"One of the benefits of a virtual experience is we really don't have a participation threshold. So we encourage anyone who would still be interested to contact us and we'll help them make that happen,” Lutgen announced.

Click here to learn more and to donate to the cause.