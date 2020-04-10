Bay Cliff suspends summer therapy camp

The Bay Cliff Health Camp Board of Directors announced Friday that they have suspended the Summer Therapy Camp for 2020.

The announcement was published on the Camp’s website, describing it as a “unanimous decision”.

“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our campers and staff. Given the needs of our campers and these uncertain times, we do not feel we can confidently ensure the safety of our campers and staff by the start of the camp session,” The statement read.

“This summer will not look like all the summers that have come before or any of the summers that will come after. What we do know is that camp plays a vital role in the lives of campers, their families, and staff. At this time, we are taking steps to determine how we can best support our campers and our community this summer. All of us at Bay Cliff are hard at work ensuring that we will remain connected as part of a family.

After all, we have always been in this together.”

No information on alternate plans have been released at this time.

