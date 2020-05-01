Bay Cliff Health Camp announces virtual programming for Summer 2020

After making the tough choice to cancel its summer therapy camp, Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay is providing a virtual experience for its campers.

Bay Cliff Virtual Camp will be kicking off its season on June 20. Campers will have access to virtual lessons, supported by resources delivered in the mail.

They want to provide the traditional camp experience, with virtual hikes and lessons on how to build a fire or set up a tent. They’ll also learn life skills that can lead to campers living a more independent life.

“Providing that sense of community, that sense of family, was really, really important to us. We really felt, while it certainly isn’t what we expected, it’s a huge learning curve for us, we really felt like we needed to remain as true to our mission as possible,” said Clare Lutgen, Executive Director of Bay Cliff Health Camp.

Bay Cliff is reaching out to new and old campers about the program. For more information on registering and eligibility, email baycliff@baycliff.org.

