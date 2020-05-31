Barrel+Beam tasting room reopens

Barrel+Beam in Marquette Township has officially reopened to the public.

Patrons are required to wear a mask, which are available at each entrance for your convenience.

You'll also find hand sanitizer stations throughout the brewery.

With ample space, customers will find it easy to maintain social distancing comfortably.

There's also plenty of outdoor seating so you can soak up some sunshine on nice days.

Staff will also be rigorously cleaning all common spaces throughout the day, according to Beertender, Alex Palzewicz.

"In the past you might have only seen one of us behind the bar some days. Now there's always two of us here. That way we can ensure that we're sanitizing in between interactions, keeping the bar and all of our candles and things sanitized regularly as well,” Palzewicz declared.

Barrel+Beam will also continue to offer curbside pickup, to-go beer and online ordering. Click here to visit their website for a full list of available beverages and merchandise.

Palzewicz says while Barrel+Beam may not be able to accommodate the large crowds you might be used to, it’s nice to be able to serve their array of tastefully crafted beers and ciders.

"We just want to thank everyone for being respectful and for understanding. We might not be doing the same huge events that we did last year, but we will one day when we can. Until then we can at least use our space to have a comfortable way to see you community,” Palzewicz announced.

Barrel+Beam is open Fridays 4pm-10pm, Saturdays noon-10pm and Sundays, noon–6pm.