Barred owl released back into the wild after months of rehab

A barred owl was released back into the wild Sunday after several months of rehabilitation.

Bob Jensen, Co-Founder of the Chocolay Raptor Center say this barred owl was rescued from the Stephenson area in January of this year with a broken wing.

The owl spent these past few months under the care of the staff at the Raptor Center. He wouldn't have survived the winter on his own, according to Jensen.

Now he's fully regained his strength and already fending for himself, back in the Stephenson area.

“We wanted to wait until this time period because we checked with DNR in the area to see what the field conditions were in the woods. They said there's plenty of open ground. There's plenty of prey. He'll survive quite well. He won't have to hunt through the snow down there. We just hope he won't miss the breeding season," Jensen announced.

Jensen and his colleague, Jerry Maynard spent as little time as possible interacting with the bird these past few months.

"We don't name our patients. We want to keep our distance. The only time we see that little guy is when we feed him. We want to keep him wild and not let him get used to being around people,” Jensen stated.

Jensen says if you see a weak or injured owl, it’s crucial for the owl’s survival that you take action early. You can notify the Chocolay Raptor Center through 911 dispatch.

