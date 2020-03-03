Bark River woman dies after vehicle goes over Iron County guard rail

A Bark River woman is dead after a crash in Iron County last week.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a crash in Crystal Falls Township at 3:03 p.m. on Feb. 28. on US-141, near the intersection of Kohon Road.

Responding deputies were directed to a vehicle that had gone over a guard rail and was lying on its roof at the bottom of a steep embankment.

The driver, 56-year-old Glorious Theresa Ross of Bark River, was found dead inside the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Iron County deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police troopers, the Michigan DNR, Iron County Search and Rescue, Crystal Falls Fire Department and Aspirus EMS.