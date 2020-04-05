Bark River Knives closed under 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

State law enforcement closed down Bark River Knives after the company said they would stay open to make face masks and ventilators for hospitals.

Bark River Knives was willing to stay open to donate these products to hospitals but would also have to sell knives to be able to remain open. The knife shop was deemed nonessential and told to close its doors.

Michigan State Congressman Beau LaFave wants to change this.

“If anybody in the community is interested in how we can move forward and get these masks ramped up, please contact the governor’s office and ask her to allow manufacturing to continue in the state so bark river knives can start building ventilators and face masks that we need.”

In a press release on Friday, the state representative said he believes there is a lack of clarity in the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order and that lack of clarity is leading to “unnecessary closures.”