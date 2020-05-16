Bar owners host food drive to help community

Since COVID-19 closed Nutter's Sports Bar in Powers, the owners say it didn’t stop them from continuing to serve through food distribution.

But on Saturday, the owners decided to change things up a bit and bring the community to them.

"We just wanted to have a food drive so we have the tables set up out front so people can drop off food or they can take what they need,” said Nutter’s Sports Bar co-owner, Gabriella Fleury.

The pair originally began passing out food after receiving a suggestion from a local couple.

"Eldon Rochun and his wife, Theresa, do great things for the community, and they had contacted us just knowing that we would be like minded, and we would want to help people so we started, I think within the first week of the shutdown on March 16,” explained Fleury.

The owners then decided to step it up a notch with Saturday’s food drive, and invited the Delta County Salvation Army to tag along by collecting recyclable bottles and cans.

"Just looking at it from a community's perspective, I had a lady come and drop cans off this morning, and her reaction to us was just her saying how grateful she was,” said Nutter’s Sports Bar co-owner, Shaun Knutter.

While people contributed to the cause, the owners provided live music for everyone to enjoy.

"Everything is just taking place in the parking lot so people can stay safe, do the best practices and follow social distancing,” said Fleury.

"Everything that the community's been through with following the social distancing guidelines, it's a little bit of hope and a start to a new beginning,” said Knutter.

The owners do wish they could reopen, but they say they will continue remaining positive thanks to little joys like this one.