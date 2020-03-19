Bank lobbies to close

Several banks and credit unions in the area have closed their lobbies to visitors.

In lieu of this change, Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union is altering their normal business procedures.

While the lobby is closed, the drive through is open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. On Saturday, the drive through is open 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

If you have a transaction that cannot be processed at the drive through, the bank encourages you to call ahead and they may be able to set up an appointment.

The Escanaba office can be reached at: (906) 786-4623

The Gladstone office can be reached at: (906) 428-2362

“I understand it is a tough time and it’s hard for everybody. But just be careful, wash your hands, do the social distancing, do everything we can and we’ll get through this,” Wayne Johnson, Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union president.

As always, the bank has ATM locations in Escanaba, Gladstone, and Rapid River. Their online and mobile banking will continue working as normal.

For a full list of what the bank is offering, click here.

