Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson hosts bike blessing Saturday

Motorcyclists from all around the Upper Peninsula came together for a blessing of the bikes Saturday.

Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson in Marquette hosted the group of motorcycle enthusiasts in collaboration with the Harley Owners Group (HOG).

The blessing and a brief word of prayer were offered by David ‘Petro’ Petrovich, President of the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

He says riders all enjoy a oneness with nature and the road.

But outside elements including other motorists, weather and nature can cause accidents even for the most cautious of bikers.

"We've got certain skill-sets that we use that four-wheeler or ‘cagers’ won't be using. But basically, if there's an accident, we're part of the motorcycle. We're part of the accident. So at that point, you rely on God for the rest of it,” Petrovich declared.

Bikers expressed their gratitude for each safe ride and asked that their gear protect them from danger.

Any experienced motorcyclist will share stories of riding in heavy rain, hail and other hazardous situations. It’s these blessings that help steer riders safely home through any situation.

"Days like today, you just kick back and enjoy the sun and enjoy the creation that God has given us. And these are the things that take us to all the nice places. These are the things that take us through God's creation, through God's cathedral,” Petrovich announced.

These days, motorcycle riding is more of a family affair than ever before.

"People have this conception of the biker gangs. Well, there are all types of motorcycle clubs. There's Hell's Angels and the Mongols on one end of the spectrum. And then you've got the local Harley Owners Group (HOG) Chapter. It's a group. It's not a club. There's the Buffalo Soldiers Club, referencing the Buffalo Soldiers back in the west in the 1800s. There are the various veteran riders’ clubs. People get to together and say, ‘these are the people that I want to be with and we go out and hang together,’” Petrovich clarified.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Christian Motorcyclists Association, ‘Petro’ says to stop by one of their meetings.

"CMA meets at Big Boy the third Monday of each month. We have dinner at about 6:00 pm and then we have our meeting at 7:00 pm. Both of them are wide open if you want to come in," Petrovich stated.