Back in business: customers visit restaurants and bars after nearly two months of closure

Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette among several other restaurants and bars in the UP invited customers back to their business Friday for the first time in nearly two months.

"At first being 50% open, we kind of figured we should be quite happy about this,” said Blackrocks Brewery owner, Andy Langlois.

But their excitement didn't last too long after staff realized the amount of work it would take to prepare.

"There's a lot of duck tape around here with writing on it,” explained Langlois.

Even though this new normal is different from how Blackrocks Brewery is used to operating, Langlois says he and workers will continue remaining positive.

“Blackrocks has always been a place where we're highly social, and it's a place where you can come on your own and know you're going to run into 15 friends, but it's a little different now because we can't promote that in fact we have to say no mingling,” said Langlois.

Meanwhile, the owner at Rare Earth Goods in Ishpeming says her business didn't get the crowd she hoped would come today.

"I thought I would be a lot busier today, but I wasn't so we'll have to play it by ear and see how it goes,” said Pamela Perkins, the owner of Rare Earth Goods.

Like Blackrocks Brewery, Rare Earth Goods is making sure they're following the governor's orders.

But as Perkins explains, it does make their jobs more difficult due to all the restrictions.

"Being the first day, I have no clue what to expect being reopened. We've only had three or four tables so far today, but people forget if you're not right in their face,” she explained.

Again, Perkins reminds people their business is open, and encourages people to stop in.

Blackrocks Brewery will continue monitoring things at their business and leading the way for others to follow.