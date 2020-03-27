Auto shops still open

Here in the U.P., Mr. Tire has taken several steps to ensure the safety of their employees, and their customers.

The building may look like everything is shut down, but they are fully operational – with no customer to employee interaction.

Customers drop their keys off in a key box where they are taken and sanitized before anyone uses them. All employees must wear gloves at all times. And customers now have the option to remain in their car while Mr. Tire services it.

“We want to be part of the solution not the problem. We U.P. and our communities and our people and we’ve always been able to adapt, overcome. We’re positive thinkers. We want to keep everybody as safe as possible,” said Toby Kuiviner, owner of Mr. Tire.

They have also stopped all deliveries to cut down on the number of people coming into the state. Kuiviner says they are operating only on their inventory and are very fortunate to have such a large supply.