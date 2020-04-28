Auto insurers prepare for coming changes in summer

With Michigan auto insurance reform coming into effect this summer, insurance companies are preparing for the changes. Tuesday afternoon, Vast Insurance in Marquette held a webinar for it's employees.

They discussed changes to coverage options for personal injury protection, insurance plans being offered and new insurance regulation. These changes take effect July 1. Currently Michiganders pay the highest auto insurance, a full 100 percent more, on average, than the rest of the U.S. At this time it's not known if the new reform will actually save all drivers more money.

