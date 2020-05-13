Attorney: State suspends Michigan barber's license as he continues to resist orders

A Michigan man's license to work as a barber has been suspended, according to his attorney.

Karl Manke said he has received overwhelming support from the community after defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders and opening his doors for business. (Source: WILX)

Owosso barber Karl Manke's attorney David Kallman said the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended his client's license more than a week after Manke reopened his shop in violation of state orders.

ABC12 has reached out to state regulators and couldn't independently confirm the claim.

Manke was still cutting hair Wednesday morning because he hadn't officially been served notice of the suspension, but the loss of his license would prohibit Manke from working as a barber.

Kallman was assembling a petition for an emergency hearing Wednesday to have the license suspension lifted.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office also was expected to file a new motion against the 77-year-old barber. If the office takes that action, the defense will have until next Friday to file its response.

A court date will be determined once all briefs are filed.

On Monday, a Shiawassee County judge denied a request from the state to issue a temporary restraining order against Manke, which would have forced him to close immediately.

He reopened his barber shop in Owosso on May 4, defying Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which classifies barbers and hairstylists as non-essential workers who aren't allowed to operate.

The Owosso Police Department issued a warning and two tickets to Manke before turning over the issue to prosecutors. Michigan State Police served papers at Manke's shop on Friday.