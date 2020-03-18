Astrea offers 60 days of free high-speed internet for eligible K-12, college student households in response to recent school closures

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On March 17, Astrea announced that due to the COVID-19 impact on school closures in both Michigan and Wisconsin, and the increased need for online access to fill the education access gap, they will be offering free high-speed cable internet broadband access for new K-12 & college student income eligible households for 60 days.
The sign-up period for this program is limited and ends on March 31. For a complete explanation of program details, eligibility requirements and to access the application, families are encouraged to visit go.astreaconnect.com/assistance prior the end of the month.
As remote working also increases, any current Astrea customer that needs to move to a higher speed tier due to increase internet usage or connected devices in their home, upgrade fees will be waived until May 29th. Furthermore, for new customers that sign up for services by May 29, Astrea is waiving all installation charges. To take part in this programming, visit astreaconnect.com and submit a new service request or call 800-236-8434 to speak with a Product Solution Advisor.
“These are unprecedented times and we believe it’s important that we all ask ourselves, how we can help. As an internet service provider, the Astrea Connection Assistance Program, is an opportunity to provide a vital connection so that families can stay connected to educational resources as well as family, healthcare, work and entertainment.” Stated Jodie Gilroy, Astrea Director of Marketing. “We sincerely hope this program helps to bridge the technology gap that many families of today have and will ensure continuity of education in the coming weeks for our student population.”
Astrea helps connect over 60 small communities, throughout Wisconsin & the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to family, healthcare, work, education and entertainment while maintaining the lifestyle they love by providing high-speed internet along with TV and Phone services. Astrea has built an extensive infrastructure that offers most communities unprecedented rural internet speed offerings ranging from 50mbps up to 1Gig. Founded in 2007, Astrea is headquartered in Iron Mountain, MI with store locations in Crivitz, WI, Oconto Falls, WI and Sault Ste. Marie, MI. To learn more or find services near you, visit astreaconnect.com.
Astrea operates in these Upper Peninsula of Michigan & Wisconsin towns:
Wisconsin:
1. Solon Springs
2. Mellen
3. Glidden
4. Butternut
5. Butternut Lake
6. Fifield
7. Pelican Lake
8. Elcho
9. Summit Lake
10. Post Lake
11. Lake Lucerne
12. Wabeno
13. Blackwell
14. Laona
15. Goodman
16. Pembine
17. Beecher
18. Amberg
19. Wausaukee
20. Crivitz
21. Pound
22. Coleman
23. Kelly Lake
24. Suring
25. Gillett
26. Lena
27. Oconto Falls
28. Cecil
29. Bonduel
30. Krakow
31. Nichols
32. Fall Creek
33. Augusta
34. Greenwood
35. Hewitt
36. Auburndale
37. Junction City
38. Arpin
39. Pittsville
40. Vesper
41. Union Center
42. Wonewoc
43. South Byron
44. Browsnville
45. Leroy
46. Knowles
47. Kekoskee
Upper Peninsula:
48. Crystal Falls
49. Powers
50. Nadeau
51. Carney
52. Dagget
53. Stephenson
54. Ingalls
55. Wallace
56. Curtis
57. Engadine
58. Naubinway
59. Mackinac Island
60. Hessel
61. Pickford
62. Cedarville