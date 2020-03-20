Astrea offering students 60 days of free high-speed internet

Astrea is offering 60 days of free high-speed internet, in response to recent school closures. Eligible K-12 and college student households can sign up.

“People need us. We all need each other more than ever. We're just trying to do our little part, and because we're a broadband service provider that's the best way we can give back. Everybody needs it right now,” said Cory Heigl, Vice President and General Manager of Astrea.

Astrea helps connect over 60 small communities in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin.

The sign-up period for this program is limited and ends on March 31st. For a complete explanation of program details, eligibility requirements and to access the application, families are encouraged to visit go.astreaconnect.com/assistance prior the end of the month.

The company is also waiving upgrade and installation fees until May 29th. To take part in this programming, visit astreaconnect.com and submit a new service request or call 800-236-8434 to speak with a Product Solution Advisor.