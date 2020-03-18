'Assume it's here' as testing access, turnaround lags for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan

While the coronavirus has not been detected in Upper Michigan as of Wednesday night, experts say U.P. residents should assume it's here already and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Michigan Department of Health Human Services says it does not have a count of how many people have been tested for COVID-19 in Upper Michigan, and there's no accurate count available about the number of tests available. But all U.P. health departments acknowledge that some testing is being done in their counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now allows for collection of a single Nasopharyngeal swab for testing. Local health departments do not currently have the capacity to collect samples from patients.

Big concerns continue across the nation about testing access and availability for COVID-19. In Upper Michigan, the reported turnaround time for getting results is generally at least four days.

Each U.P. health department is tracking and reporting information about COVID-19 testing in different ways.

Dr. Kevin Piggott, the medical director of the Marquette County Health Department says his office does not have an accurate total count of samples that have gone out for testing to the state lab and private labs because a variety of health care providers are involved.

Dr. Piggott says he believes it doesn't matter when the first positive case is detected in Upper Michigan, because we should all be acting like COVID-19 is already here and social distancing.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says, after discussions with providers and patient screenings, there have been about 20 cases tested in its counties. Twelve of those are pending results, though these numbers are changing consistently.

DIDHD says due to the increase in testing across the state, there is an increase in turnaround time. What was three days last week for a turnaround time, is now extended. The issue is the size of labs, the number of lab employees and number of available kits. The number of requests far exceeds the state lab's capability, which slows this process down. The labs are now having to screen requests and prioritize testing.

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties reports nine Delta County residents and ten Menominee County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 19 total tests, 13 are pending. The turnaround time PHDM is experiencing is two to three days after the test is received by the lab.

Currently PHDM is telling people who have been tested that they need to self-quarantine until the results have come back. The close contacts of those tested also need to self-quarantine.

Health care providers are the ones who decides who gets tested. PHDM currently has two test kits on hand, although private providers have additional kits.

LMAS District Health, which serves Luce, Mackinac, Alger and Schoolcraft counties, doesn't have a count either, as it says tests are being sent from health care providers.

The Chippewa County Health Department says several individuals have been tested. Tests can be done by clinicians and sent to private labs, as well as the state lab, without inclusion of the local health department. Local health departments are notified of results. The approximate turnaround time for those tests is approximately four days, depending on when the lab receives the test.

Chippewa County says people awaiting test results are asked to self-quarantine until the results are known. Health department staff communicate daily with the individual.

The individual's clinician makes the determination about who gets tested based on the CDC guidelines and his/her own judgment.

The Western U.P. Health Department did not respond to TV6 & FOX UP about testing Wednesday. On Saturday, the department said several individuals have been tested and results can take three to four days to get back.

As of midnight Wednesday, there were 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lower Michigan. At least 30 additional positive tests were reported Wednesday, the chief medical officer of the MDHHS said. Michigan's first death from COVID-19 was also reported Wednesday.

Go to Michigan's coronavirus website to learn more about social distancing measures.