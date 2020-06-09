Aspirus updates visitor guidelines

Aspirus patients in the system’s hospitals and outpatient centers in Upper Michigan now have an additional source of support. New visitation guidelines allow limited access for family and friends while still following important safety practices.

Aspirus’ No. 1 priority is always the health and safety of patients, visitors, employees and the community. As a basic safety measure, all visitors to Aspirus care facilities will be screened for fever and symptoms prior to entering and will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times.

“We continue to monitor COVID-19 and ensure that we are doing our part to make sure all safety measures are taken for our patients, staff, and community,” said Grace Tousignant, Aspirus Upper Peninsula Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services. “Our efforts, along with guidance from local and state governments, and the support of our communities have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19. Aspirus is now relaxing visitor guidelines because we know a visitor may be all a sick patient needs to feel better.”

The following guidelines now apply at Aspirus’ hospitals and clinics (inpatient and outpatient areas):

- Michigan hospitals have limited visiting hours from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., daily.

- Adult patients may receive one visitor, age 18 or older, per day. Exceptions may be made for terminal patients.

- Pediatric hospital patients may have two adult support visitors at a time.

- Labor and delivery patients will follow the same guidelines as above. Allowing a partner as well as a doula/midwife to remain present with a laboring mother. No more than two siblings allowed to visit for a maximum of 30 minutes each day.

In hospital emergency rooms:

- Adult patients may have one support person over 18 years of age.

- Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two adults.

In outpatient clinics:

- Adult patients may be accompanied by one person over the age of 12.

- Partner or doula/midwife may accompany an expecting mother to prenatal appointments.

- Patients at outpatient cancer infusion centers may be accompanied by one person 18 or over.

Please note that existing visitor guidelines remain in place at Aspirus nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Family members with special circumstances are encouraged to call the location to discuss.

Aspirus continues to take the following COVID-19 safety measures:

- Screening visitors for symptoms and fever at all designated entry points.

- Requiring visitors to wear a cloth cover or facemask while in the facility, perform frequent hand hygiene, and restrict their visit to the patient’s room or other designated area.

- Observing social distancing guidelines.

- Preventing visits by those diagnosed with COVID-19 within 14 days.

- Preventing visitors for adult patients being treated for COVID-19.

- Visitors who are currently experiencing or recently experienced any acute respiratory symptoms such as cough, or shortness of breath within the past 14 days are not permitted

For more about service and department guidelines, or visitor hours, please call your local Aspirus care site.

----------

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Click here to read all of TV6 & FOX UP's stories on Opening up the U.P.

