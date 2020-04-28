Aspirus to expand COVID-19 testing

Aspirus now has the capability to provide COVID-19 testing for an increased number of patients.

Any patient can be tested after being screened and displaying symptoms. Previously, only patients meeting specific criteria were tested.

“This is a big step forward in making our community a safer place,” said Aspirus System Laboratory Director Deakin Washatko. “This expanded testing will let symptomatic patients know if they are infected with COVID-19 as well as help Aspirus open up more procedures.”

The limited number of tests in the area was a big part of why many procedures needed to be postponed. Aspirus will now be able to begin to evaluate some cases and potentially bring those patients in for appropriate care.

“Our enhanced environmental care precautions combined with the increase in testing allows us to reopen the door for many procedures,” said Aspirus Senior System Physician Executive Dr. Ryan Andrews. “We are confident our facilities are a safe place for our employees and patients.”

The benefits of increased testing extend beyond the walls of Aspirus facilities.

“This testing will also help area businesses get back to work,” said Washatko. “We can help employers ensure their employees are returning to a safe environment as we continue to grow our testing abilities.”

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should first call their primary care provider. One can also call the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701 if unable to reach their primary care provider.

----------

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, more than 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

