Aspirus offers expanded telehealth services

Aspirus has begun offering telehealth communication visits for their patients.

In taking precautions to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus, Aspirus locations are now offering appointments over video call and telephone.

Patients call ahead with their symptoms and then are emailed a link to join in a two video call with their provider.

Once on the call, doctors will conduct the visit as usual and advise their patients by what they can see.

"It's really nice to have that video capacity because then we can actually see the person if there's something visual like a rash or maybe an injury. We can also do exams such as an upper respiratory exam and just see how their breathing," said Robin Meneguzzo, Family Nurse Practitioner for Aspirus Laurium Clinic.

The clinics will still be seeing more serious issues in person at this time.

