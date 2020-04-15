Aspirus gives update on COVID-19 situation in Wisconsin

In Wausau, Aspirus discussed the current situation of the coronavirus across their hospitals and Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, Aspirus has stated that they are starting to see a decline in cases.

"It does look like we are seeing that there is a plateau starting to develop, and we are seeing a little bit of a decline. It does not mean we are over the hump so to speak, usually you need to take a couple weeks past that decline to ensure there is not a lot of transmission going on at a very high rate," said Matt Heywood, President & CEO of Aspirus Inc.

Many Americans are wondering when the country will open back up and restrictions will be lifted, however the answer may not be a simple one step process.

"This is a 12 to 18 month challenge until we get a vaccine. It's still going to be in the community, and it's still going to be a challenge. While we're trying to deal with that challenge and we try to reopen our economies we're going to have to figure out how we have measure to show us if it starts to come back, and if it does, what do we do, what things do we start to tighten back down a little bit," said Heywood.

The health care provider feels that in rolling back restrictions one of the most important aspects is better testing as well as being prepared for a potential second surge.

"We as a country have to get that tighter and better, and that's one of the keys to reopening is that if you can't test effectively that causes a challenge. PPE as well, if we don't get more PPE it's very hard for our organizations in health care to handle a surge of any kind," added Heywood.