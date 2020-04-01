Aspirus discusses the importance of flattening the curve

Aspirus held a press conference Wednesday discussing the idea of flattening the curve.

Flattening the curve refers to the use of preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the amount of cases at a manageable level for the health care system. One aspect the health care provider deems necessary moving forward is the ability to test for the virus within a days’ time. Aspirus also stated that by their estimates the true scope of the situation should be understood by April or in May.

"Nothing is specific in this situation, but I can tell you that we are coming to some conclusion that around April or May we will know just how serious it is, just how much it's spread, how much the mitigation strategies are working, and I think it's going to be a journey beyond that a little bit to come out of this," said Matthew Heywood, President & CEO of Aspirus.

Aspirus also stated that they believe that as a country we may be dealing with remnants from the initial outbreak for up 18 months.

