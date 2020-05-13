Aspirus, broadcasters urge residents ‘Don’t delay, seek care today’

Aspirus, with support from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB), are supporting a statewide TV and social media campaign urging residents not to delay medical care needed to save lives, or detect, treat and prevent potentially serious health emergencies.

“As part of Aspirus’ ongoing mission to promote health in our communities, we know that it is very important to continue to follow up with your health care needs,” said Chris Harff, Aspirus Upper Peninsula Regional President. “Staying on top of your preventive care, such as screenings, vaccines and physical examinations is important for staying healthy.”

Across the state and nation, hospitals and medical providers are seeing patients delay care out of fear of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital or other health facilities. Hospitals are working to ensure patient safety for all visits. In addition, the State of Michigan recently issued further guidance providing flexibility around Executive Order 2020-17 to support health care providers’ ability to care for a broad spectrum of health needs during the pandemic response.

“Please seek care immediately at your local hospital or health care provider if you need it,” said Brian Peters, Michigan Health & Hospital Association CEO. “If you are having a medical emergency or need a diagnostic test, surgery, medical procedure or vaccination that can relieve pain or prevent you from getting sick or sicker, please don’t delay. Get the care you need as soon as possible. Staying safe means staying home, and it also means seeking care for important or urgent medical care.”

Peters said Michigan hospitals are taking “all levels of precaution to safely accommodate all patients in addition to those presenting with COVID-19.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, hospitals in Michigan and across the nation are reporting instances of people choosing not to come to the hospital out of concern around COVID-19. We’re seeing instances of people opting to not go to the hospital even when they are having medical emergencies, need a test or a treatment that is part of their care plan or that can relieve their pain, or to prevent a medical issue from becoming a serious threat to their health. A test, a scheduled treatment for a medical condition, surgery that might relieve pain or improve health status, a vaccination to protect against a serious disease are all examples of the medical care we urge residents to get as soon as possible.”

The 30-second TV spot funded and produced by the MHA will air on MAB member TV stations and in social media channels across Michigan for four to six weeks.

