Aspirus Ironwood gives coronavirus update amid rumors

Aspirus Ironwood hospital is providing a bit of clarity after rumors about an employee showing COVID-19 symptoms have surfaced.

TV6 & FOX UP reached out to Aspirus to clear things up.

Aspirus told TV6 patient and staff safety is their top priority.

"Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our patients and staff members. We have created policies that align with recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health agencies. These policies apply to exposures, work practices and testing," Aspirus told TV6.

"While we recognize there is much anxiety and concern in our communities over COVID-19, it is not appropriate for us to address rumors or speculation. We can say, however, that we have been working for weeks with focus and energy to ensure that Aspirus is able to provide compassionate, excellent care to our communities throughout this pandemic."

For more on what Aspirus is doing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and be prepared for potential cases, visit https://www.aspirus.org/find-a-location/aspirus-ironwood.