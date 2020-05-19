Aspirus Iron River temporarily pauses emergency room Express Care hours

Express Care hours in the Aspirus Iron River emergency department will be temporarily put on hold starting June 1, 2020.

These emergency department Express Care hours for minor illness and injury are being paused to allow the emergency department to care exclusively for patients experiencing medical emergencies. Patients needing care for minor illness or injury are encouraged to make a same-day or next-day appointment at Aspirus Iron River Clinic during its normal business hours.

Hospitals and medical providers across Michigan and the nation are seeing an increased number of patients coming in with serious issues due to putting off care.

“Taking care of your health is a top priority and that’s why we’re here to provide excellent care to our patients when they need it,” said Rae Kaare, interim chief administrative officer for Aspirus. “This decision to temporarily discontinue the Express Care hours in the emergency department is necessary to allow our patients needing emergent care to seek it right away.”

Aspirus Iron River Hospital’s emergency department is open 24/7.

Aspirus Iron River Clinic offer same-day and next-day appointments for minor, non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, including colds, cough and flu, cuts, scrapes, bruises and minor injuries, earaches, fever, headaches, insect bites, pink eye, rashes, sore throat, sprains, stomach aches, urinary burning, and other minor illnesses.

Call the Aspirus Iron River Clinic at 906-265-0499 to schedule an appointment. Aspirus will work with patients to hold appointments by telephone or video conferencing whenever possible.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your primary care provider. You can also call the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 844-568-0701 if you are unable to reach your primary care provider or if you do not have one.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians.

Aspirus was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.